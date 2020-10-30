As some readers might have noticed, we stopped running the Tracking COVID-19 box on Sundays and Mondays. We made the decision after Yuma County announced it would no longer provide local data over the weekend.
It was a move I welcomed wholeheartedly because my team at the newspaper is responsible for compiling the data, which can be very confusing and misleading. Sometimes the state’s figures don’t match the county’s, so the math doesn’t add up.
There even have been a few instances where the number of deaths have gone down overnight because it was later determined that COVID-19 was actually not the cause of death.
How do we explain the discrepancy in the limited space we have in the box?
By skipping these two days, we will have fewer discrepancies and be able to provide more accurate figures that come directly from the county.