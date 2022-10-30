I’ve been very transparent about the manner of my husband’s death. Some people might not be as open when it comes to suicide, but I chose to go public because it brings awareness to mental illness. Depression is a very real disease and like some diseases results in death. Cancer, for example, can be treated. Sometimes the treatment works and sometimes it doesn’t, resulting in death. I consider my husband a casualty of an illness in which treatment did not work.
He knew I would be OK because of the support I have. We first came to Yuma to be near my husband’s extended family and I fell in love with the community. Yumans are very kind and generous. These past days have been made bearable only with help from Jehovah and support from relatives and spiritual family, and even strangers, who have called or sent cards, messages, texts, emails and food. It’s all very appreciated and fills my heart with gratitude.