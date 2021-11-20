Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day that many across the nation set aside to mourn the transgender, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people whose lives were lost to hate-fueled violence.
TDOR began in 1999 when trans advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith held a vigil for the memory of a trans woman, Rita Hester. Since then, vigils have been held each year on Nov. 20 to remember every victim. This year, the Human Rights Campaign reported a record-breaking 46 victims for the year-to-date since it began tracking in 2013. Previously, the record was at 44 for 2020. The trend is very discouraging–especially because it confirms that Black transgender women are disproportionately affected. They comprise two-thirds of this year’s victims.
While reports indicate a rising support for trans rights in America, it mustn’t be understated that hatred persists. Nobody should die just for existing. This TDOR, take a moment to learn about those we’ve lost. Hopefully, next year we won’t lose as many.