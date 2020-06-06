If you’ve been afflicted by the travel itch but don’t have the time or resources to be whisked away to distant wonderlands, Google has a solution — and it doesn’t cost a dime.
Through its virtual exhibit “The Hidden Worlds of the National Parks,” you can embark on an expedition through canyons and caverns, Floridian coral reefs, Alaskan fjords and Hawaiian volcanoes, guided along the way by knowledgeable park rangers who have the inside scoop on where to find the most breathtaking views — many of which are nuanced by rich and fascinating histories.
The exhibit is part of the Google Arts and Culture collection, a nonprofit initiative to make the earth’s wonder and beauty accessible to anyone, wherever they may be. With so many travel limitations dictated by COVID-19, these virtual tours might just be the next best thing.
Blaze your own trails online at artsandculture.google.com/project/national-park-service. Adventure awaits.