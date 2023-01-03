Over the winter break, many experien-ced one of the worst travel meltdowns in history, most of it coming from the likes of a usually reliable airline, Southwest. From the 21 to 26 of December, a historic extratropical cyclone ravaged the U.S. with a shocking level of blizzards, winds, snow and record low temperatures.
I was in Houston, Texas, celebrating the holidays with family, and even the mild coastal climate managed to dip below 20 degrees. However, I figured my flight back to Phoenix on Dec. 27 would have no issues. Boy, was I wrong.