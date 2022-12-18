Accord-ing to a survey, 79% of Arizona pet owners admit to treating pets like “little humans,” such as giving them leftover food, dressing them up and putting them in strollers and diapers.
The survey found that 43% of dogs and 49% of cats sleep on their owner’s bed. Many pet owners admitted to attributing human characteristics to their pets, treating them as miniature people. It’s not surprising. After all, pets become part of the family.
“They’re always on your side, they keep you company when you’re feeling sad or lonely, and they bring endless joy with their loyalty and adorable behavior,” says Chris Allen, founder and CEO of Oodle Life, a website that provides dog and puppy information.
I somewhat treat my pets as little humans. I call them “my kids.” I share my food, talk to them and snuggle with them. I don’t dress them or walk them in a stroller, although I have considered it.
They give me so much affection and comfort, why shouldn’t I spoil them?