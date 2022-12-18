Accord-ing to a survey, 79% of Arizona pet owners admit to treating pets like “little humans,” such as giving them leftover food, dressing them up and putting them in strollers and diapers.

The survey found that 43% of dogs and 49% of cats sleep on their owner’s bed. Many pet owners admitted to attributing human characteristics to their pets, treating them as miniature people. It’s not surprising. After all, pets become part of the family.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you