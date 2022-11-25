When people discuss the newest Star Trek shows, the claim that “it’s too political!” inevitably pops up. As a self-professed Trek aficionado, people are often curious what I make of modern Trek. Well, no, I don’t find it too political. Star Trek has always been political; that’s kind of the whole point. But the real problem is that it’s not well suited for television writing in the streaming era. With only a dozen episodes per season and high production budgets, the universe is always at stake. There’s no time for goofy standalone episodes or random ethical quandaries. There’s less room for character development. When we had about 30 episodes a season, the regularly low stakes really gave weight to moments like the introduction of the Borg or the Dominion War. I like the diversity of newer content – it allows for more storytelling – but today’s production standards really do Star Trek a disservice.
First Take: Trek in the time of streaming
Sisko Stargazer
Education Reporter
