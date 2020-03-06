Among the tips health experts offer to help prevent contracting the corona-virus is don’t touch your face.
Easier said than done.
The Washington Post shared a video on Instagram yesterday, showing various medical professionals and government officials warning the public about the risks associated with touching one’s face. And what did all of these educated, concerned citizens do during their speeches? Yup, you guessed it: They unwittingly touched their faces out of habit.
It really is difficult to avoid scratching or rubbing one’s face. I tried it yesterday after I saw the video and failed miserably within 10 minutes.
It is just too natural an action that happens throughout the day.
The only thing that would keep me from touching the front of my head is a face mask. But they’re probably gone from store shelves – just like hand sanitizer and wipes.