I’m not a gardener. I really wish I were, but I’m just not. In my daydreams I’m a botanical Midas and everything I touch turns to green. But the reality is I lavish water on every living thing until it lives no longer, or I forget about it until there’s nothing left but withered remains. There’s really no in between. My mom, though—she can summon life into anything, a birthright inherited from a matriarchal line of daylily aficionados and backyard agriculturalists that I suppose is skipping a generation.
But I recently tried my hand at growing herbs, and that’s actually been going (surprisingly) well. Maybe it’s sheer luck or the extra time I’m spending at home these days, or maybe I just needed to be patient and trust the process all along. Whatever the reason, I’m learning valuable lessons that I hope will stick even after I’m coming-and-going as usual again. (And hopefully the rosemary sticks around in all its green-growing glory, too.)