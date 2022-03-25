I came across the Old Man Challenge on Instagram this week when a chef I follow attempted it and passed it with flying colors. Just to be clear, those who triumph against the challenge are NOT considered old.
If this chef is close is 70 years old and passed, I figured I could as well.
Here’s the challenge: First, set a pair of tennis shoes (or any shoes with laces) and two socks in front of you. Next, stand in front of them and lift your left leg. Now on one leg bend down, pick up a sock and put it on your right foot. In the same position, pick up a shoe, put it on your right foot and tie the laces. Then put your right leg down, lift your left leg and repeat the entire process without leaning on or touching anything for support.
Well I tried it and failed! I almost fell twice.
It’s official now: I am an old man.