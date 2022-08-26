Like many of you, I have received my fair share of suspect emails. Last year I started receiving emails from AT&T thanking me for opening an account with them at a residence in Kansas. They said I could make my first payment by clicking on the accompanying link.
Considering I’ve never had an AT&T account of any kind and that I’ve never lived in Kansas, I was sure the emails were a scam. I ignored them, but they kept coming.
I started forwarding them to AT&T with a note telling them that the account was not mine. I even tried calling the fraud division, but the line was always busy. The one time I got through I was on hold for an hour before I hung up in frustration.
I eventually blocked the emails and stopped receiving them. I thought that was the end of that.
But this week I received a letter from a bill collector informing me that they are trying to recover the money I owe AT&T.
Ugh! The fight begins. Stay tuned.