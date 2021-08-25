Can you believe what’s on television nowadays?
I can’t.
I consider myself as open minded as the next person, but are we out of our minds?
The most outrageous program, or program title, in my opinion, is the series that came out on AMC, titled “Kevin can fk himself.”
You have got to be kidding me!
Who is in charge?
Who decided this was a good idea?
It falls in line with an armload of other crap, some that play on words or phrases, like CBS’ “Schitt$ Creek.”
And these “reality” shows! Holy moly! It seems that the more outrageous the subject matter is, or the skimpier the characters’ wardrobe, or the filthier the language – and it’s getting to where nothing is taboo any longer – the bigger the billing.
Give me a break! Do these producers, network execs or whoever, think they need to be outlandish or offensive to attract a viewing audience?
Here’s a hint. If you have to resort to this thinking, your program must not be that good to begin with.