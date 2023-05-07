When I first got COVID in June 2020, little was known about it. It was still early in the pandemic, and we didn’t have vaccines or proven treatments.
What a difference three years make! During my first bout, I had to wait two weeks for my test results and I was sick for about three weeks although I didn’t feel normal for about a year.
This time around, I was fully vaccinated (preventing hospitalization and death) and my test results took a few minutes. I got progressively sicker, and my nurse practitioner agreed I could benefit from an antiviral. Almost immediately I felt better and was over it in about a week. I don’t feel the long effects I felt the first time. At least not yet.
The symptoms differed too. The first time I coughed endlessly. This time I hardly coughed, but my throat and ears felt like they were on fire.
Don’t get me wrong. COVID is still serious. Many people have died, but we now know more about it and how to treat it. For that, I’m grateful.