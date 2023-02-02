I moved to Yuma for my first job out of college, as a copy editor/page designer at the Yuma Sun.
I didn’t expect to stay here. In fact, I moved to Yuma when I was 21, alone in the car except for my pet fish, who were chilling out in a temporary home on the front seat of my car.
I knew I wanted to be a journalist, and I knew I didn’t want to shovel snow anymore. Yuma seemed like a great opportunity to get some experience in my field, but I fully expected to move again in a year or two.
What I didn’t expect was to fall in love here. I met my husband here, and as I fell for him, I also fell for this amazing desert community, from the people to the outdoor spaces.
Today marks my 25th anniversary at the Sun.
Life takes us on interesting paths. Some we predict, and some we don’t – but I couldn’t be happier with the journey!