Holy cow! It’s already 100 degrees!

I’ve lived here a long time, and while this is probably nothing unique, I sure don’t recall hitting the century mark in April, not recently, anyway.

My wife and I were talking, and we tried to reassure each other by saying, “It’s going to cool down again.”

Upon further examination, that might have been wishful thinking.

I checked with the AccuWeather website and looked from today all the way to May 31, and there are eight days with 100-degree or higher forecasted temperatures.

That’s not too bad, I guess.

The disturbing thing, however, was that there was not one day with a high temperature forecast of under 90 degrees!

Yikes!

OK, OK, settle down.

As my dad always told me, there is a positive side to everything, you just have to look for it. And I’m thinking that if scientists find the COVID-19 virus is unable to survive in our heat, that’s the positive side.

So, bring on those toasty temps, baby!

