Holy cow! It’s already 100 degrees!
I’ve lived here a long time, and while this is probably nothing unique, I sure don’t recall hitting the century mark in April, not recently, anyway.
My wife and I were talking, and we tried to reassure each other by saying, “It’s going to cool down again.”
Upon further examination, that might have been wishful thinking.
I checked with the AccuWeather website and looked from today all the way to May 31, and there are eight days with 100-degree or higher forecasted temperatures.
That’s not too bad, I guess.
The disturbing thing, however, was that there was not one day with a high temperature forecast of under 90 degrees!
Yikes!
OK, OK, settle down.
As my dad always told me, there is a positive side to everything, you just have to look for it. And I’m thinking that if scientists find the COVID-19 virus is unable to survive in our heat, that’s the positive side.
So, bring on those toasty temps, baby!