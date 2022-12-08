I recently had to replace my electric toothbrush, which started to make noises as if a galloping robot was living inside it.
I recently had to replace my electric toothbrush, which started to make noises as if a galloping robot was living inside it.
The new one was the exact same brand as my existing one, which I loved until it started its death rattle.
But imagine my surprise when I went to set it up, only to discover it charges via USB. How annoying.
I guess I should have read the description a little more closely but it never crossed my mind that the toothbrush wouldn’t just plug into the wall like its predecessor did.
Even more annoying is the new toothbrush is USB, but didn’t come with a USB charger to accomplish this. I have USB chargers all over the house, but if a product is going to require one, it should come with one, especially for something like a toothbrush.
Now I’m on the fence about keeping it, but it seems weird to me to return a toothbrush, even if it was never used.
Lesson learned: read the fine print, even something as simple as a toothbrush!
