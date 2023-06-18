A church did a sermon completely with artificial intelligence. Attendees described it was emotionless and monotonous. I think it’s impersonal, quite literally, and not the way to reach hearts.

Now I hear AI voice scams are on the rise. A security expert from VPNOverview.com noted that scammers are using AI, which is widely available online and mostly free, to steal from people.

