A church did a sermon completely with artificial intelligence. Attendees described it was emotionless and monotonous. I think it’s impersonal, quite literally, and not the way to reach hearts.
Now I hear AI voice scams are on the rise. A security expert from VPNOverview.com noted that scammers are using AI, which is widely available online and mostly free, to steal from people.
They only need a short clip to clone a voice. All it takes is you picking up the phone and saying a few words. With a voiceprint, they can authenticate payments or authorize bank transactions.
The expert suggests not answering calls from unknown numbers or hanging up and calling your loved one’s actual phone number to verify.
If asked for money through hard-to-trace prepaid cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrencies, be extremely cautious and always verify the recipient’s identity, the expert said.
And if you encounter an AI voice scam, report it to ReportFraud.ftc.gov and local law enforcement.