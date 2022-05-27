On Thurs-day, the husband of one of the teachers killed in the Uvalde mass shooting died suddenly of a heart attack. The family of Joe and Irma Garcia says he died of grief after losing his wife of 24 years Tuesday.
Can people actually die of a broken heart? I say yes. My former boss in Tucson, a healthy man in his early 60s, died unexpectedly a few weeks after his son drowned. My great-aunt and uncle, who were married for 70 years, died a few days apart. We ran an obit in the paper for a mother and son who also died days apart. In all these cases, family members said the surviving relative could not live without their loved one.
The Mayo Clinic website says “broken-heart syndrome” is a legitimate cause of death that occurs when a stressful event temporarily disrupts the heart’s usual pumping function. I believe that’s what happened to Mr. Garcia. He is now back with the love of his life accompanied by 19 little angels in Heaven.