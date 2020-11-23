I wonder if this lingering plague will give us pause to consider whether we really are the rugged individualists we think or would like to believe we are.
We Americans don’t like being told what to do, not by the government, not by anyone. So we resisted wearing masks, we kept on gathering in crowds and kept on doing the other things we were urged not to do.
Now comes the second wave of COVID-19 we warned back in the summer we could expect. It looks like it’s not just a wave but a tsunami. States that had resisted mask mandates are now requiring them.
The talking heads on TV fret over the rising rates of coronavirus infections and deaths. They liken efforts to flatten the curve to a war we are losing.
As much as I dislike that comparison, it seems apt. It seems all we’re doing now is putting all our hopes to the arrival of a vaccine, which while reportedly 95% effect against the virus, can’t come too soon.
We are counting on science to bail us out.