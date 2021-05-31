I’m not the historian so maybe I shouldn’t be drawing parallels in print. But I see one similarity between the America’s “longest war” in Afghanistan and another prolonged fight the nation had in Vietnam a half-century ago.
Then as now, we fought to sustain a friendly government until such time as it could defend itself. As we came to find out, that policy didn’t work out so well in South Vietnam. It remains to be seen how the Afghan government stands up against the Taliban once we’re gone.
There’s one dissimilarity I’m glad to see. As the Vietnam War grew more unpopular the longer it dragged on, it fed an antipathy in some Americans toward their military, even toward individuals soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen sent to the conflict.
Today, belatedly, veterans of Vietnam are honored. And whatever Americans think of the war in Afghanistan, they show support for the troops who are or have been there.
And so they should – not just today, Memorial Day, but every other day of the year.