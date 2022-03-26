One of my favorite films is one I feel works really well through various lenses. “Victor/Victoria” (1982) stars Julie Andrews playing a woman who’s “pretending to be a man pretending to be a woman” in order to profit through hard times. The film underscores the point that even if there’s nothing a man can do that a woman can’t do, social inequities still exist that disadvantage women.
But there’s a part that I find especially defining. When told to stop pretending, Victoria says, “But, you see, I don’t think I want to. I’m a big star now. I’m a success–and something more… I find it all really fascinating.”
The film works as commentary on gender and sexuality, but it also toes the line into questioning gender itself as both performance and experience. I’d even call it “transcurious”: Victoria comes so close to saying she wants to be a man. But perhaps 1982 was a bit too soon for that.