I saw a video of a visitor’s first impression of Yuma. I love seeing our town from another person’s perspective. This one pretty much confirms my view.
They mention that they didn’t even know Yuma was on the map, which is pretty much always the case. Yuma for many is just a pit stop between San Diego and Tucson/Phoenix. For years, my family would stop here for gas and a snack on the way to San Diego. I had no idea of Yuma’s awesomeness!
The visitors drive through Main Street, pointing out the “pretty” movie theater, wondering if Lutes Casino really is a casino and noting a café called Cafecito. Now walking, they peek through the windows of the Art Center and are impressed. “Did you expect this in Yuma? Honestly, no.” They love the scenic alleyway at 224 Main Shoppes. They walk past the “interesting-looking” Prison Hill Brewery and end up having dinner at Da Boyz.
The verdict? “My first impression is good.”