A good journalist does not take things at face value. He questions and finds evidence to support statements and actions.
Last week the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released body cam footage of a deputy they said was overdosing on fentanyl after touching the drug with his bare hands. His fellow deputy saved him by giving him the fentanyl antidote Narcan.
NBC News later ran a story questioning some elements of the scenario. The reporter interviewed toxicology experts and researchers, who essentially said that it is unlikely that a person could O.D. simply by touching the drug, that perhaps the deputy’s reaction was a panic attack after he discovered what he had done, and that law enforcement has overblown the risks posed by fentanyl.
OK, if this is all true, then what the reporter should have done to support the experts’ assertions was to conduct a test, under medical supervision, to see how he would react to touching the same amount of fentanyl as the deputy. That would be the best way to show that his article is valid.