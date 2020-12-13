Way to almost shatter my illusions. I recently came upon a story in the Arizona Republic, published way back before the pandemic (a lifetime ago), that busted common Arizona myths.
I always felt proud that I could survive an Arizona summer. We Yumans must be especially resilient to survive the high temperatures. But then the writer says that Arizona doesn’t have the hottest temperatures in the nation. The article noted that Texas is No. 1 with a summer average of 81.3 degrees statewide, followed by Louisiana at 81.1 and Florida at 80.5. Arizona sits at a “rather disappointing” 11th at 77.3 degrees.
Well, it’s good news and bad news, and which way you take it is up to you. Because if Arizona were split, South Arizona would have the nation’s hottest summers. But in North Arizona, with its higher elevations, the average annual temperature doesn’t even make the Top 10.
Of course, Yuma is part of South Arizona so we do have those mighty hot summers – so hot that you could fry an egg on the sidewalk. Wait? Is that still a thing?