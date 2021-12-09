I stopped sending Christmas cards a few years ago. They were sacrificed on the altar of time … as in, I kept sending them later and later until I started sending Happy New Year cards instead.
The intention is there. I have all the addresses, and I like making the cards.
I fail at two points. The first is buying stamps. I rarely send anything by mail, and I spend much of the month of December thinking about stamps at weird hours, but never remembering when I’m at a store.
On the rare occasion that I secure the stamps, I inevitably drop the ball on taking the cards to the actual mailbox.
In fact, just this week, I found cards from several years ago, stamped, addressed and ready to go. I set them down somewhere, they made their way into a cabinet, and have lived there ever since.
Perhaps one day I will get back into the Christmas card spirit … perhaps when I find a house elf to take that duty over!