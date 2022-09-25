Most of us trip now and then. We might twist an ankle or simply embarrass ourselves with no lasting injuries. Sometimes falls lead to serious injuries, as was the case with my mom, who fell this past week. She hit her head, causing a brain bleed, and broke her femur. She’s scheduled for surgery, followed by a long recovery period.
This reminded me that Tony Reyes, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, declared September as Yuma County Falls Prevention Awareness Month.” The proclamation noted that falls impacts people of all ages and disproportionately affects Arizonans ages 65 and older, with an estimated one-fourth falling each year.