Someone who just moved to Yuma said she’s surprised that nobody waves when driving. “Everywhere I’ve gone before, people always wave. But here.”
I once had the opposite situation. Growing up we waved only to people we knew. Then I moved to the White Mountains of Arizona, and everywhere people waved at me. The first few times, I thought, do I know this person? I almost crashed trying to get a better look at the other driver.
But it kept happening. I soon learned that in those parts of the state, people wave at each other, whether they know each other or not. I came to love it. It lifted my mood. It felt neighborly. I felt part of the community. So I became a waver. Even back in my hometown, and I almost caused a few crashes from people craning their necks trying to get a better look at me while trying to figure out if they knew me. Otherwise, why would I wave?
In Yuma, I still do it occasionally. It makes me happy. Sometimes people smile and wave back. Sometimes they look puzzled. But I say that waving to strangers is not so strange.