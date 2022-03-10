A hot topic on my favorite blog this week has been the soaring price of gasoline. One person had a hotly debated solution: change the speed limit on our nation’s urban highways back to 55 mph. Doing so would conserve gas, reduce traffic accidents and lead to lower insurance rates.
As practical as it sounds, his proposal would be a hard sell to drivers accustomed to traveling 65 mph on interstates within cities and 75 mph on rural highways. As someone who commutes to work daily on I-8, I know firsthand that it’s difficult to get impatient, lead-footed drivers to even abide by the current 65 mph limit.
On my last trip to Tucson I encountered road construction and had to slow to 55. It felt as if I were barely moving!
During my first stint in Yuma in the late ‘80s, the speed limits were 55 (city) and 65 (rural). It used to take me four hours to get to Tucson from Yuma. This November, I made it to Tucson in three hours!
That reduced travel time is a luxury worth the extra cost of gas for many drivers.