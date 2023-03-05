Last week I bemoaned the lack of rentals and the housing market. Well, how quickly things change!
We found a house that we love and asked our realtor to submit an offer that night. The next day we signed the offer and he sent it in the next day. The following day, the owner accepted it.
It didn’t quite happen in 30 minutes like it does on House Hunters, but it sure happened quickly. We’re now officially under contract and hoping everything goes well with the rest of the process.
We got close to what we wanted and close to the area we wanted. The only challenge now is that we don’t know how long it will take before we close the deal. Will we have to make arrangements to stay in a temporary place until we can move in? Or will we be able to move straight in? Time will tell!
But I do have to thank the kind readers who reached out with suggestions on how to find a home. I really appreciate your interest and ideas!