It’s still a little bit weird, but I find myself turning to an old friend once again: my calendar app on my phone.
I started small, scheduling appointments for visits to places like the optometrist.
Then, my family and I started looking to the future, and we realized it was time to start planning adventures.
We’re starting small, but we’re also looking down the road a bit. What can we safely do now? What about over the summer?
It’s strange to think that doors are starting to open again. Venues are beginning to schedule concerts, and even Disneyland is back in business.
And readers, it’s kind of interesting to think about going to Disney when the park is at reduced capacity.
After all, the crowds are my least favorite part of the park experience.
For now, only California residents can go, so it’s a bit of a moot point. But I’d love to check out that Star Wars experience when the park isn’t jam packed!