We’re halfway through January, and already, I feel like I’m failing at my book reading goal.
I always start strong each new year, with a lofty goal of reading 100 books a year. And readers, I always fall short. Very short, in fact.
The closest I’ve ever come was in 2017, when I read 62 books. My yearly average is around 30-35, and I’m not sure how to boost that baby up.
So far, I’ve read three books in 2023. One was interesting, one was terrible, and one was definitely a switch from what I normally read.
To reach my 100-book goal, I would have to read 1.92 books a week, which probably isn’t going to happen.
One challenge is a lack of time. But a secondary issue is, there haven’t been a lot of books out lately that catch my attention.
So readers, here’s my question to you. What books would you recommend? Let me know – send me an email at editor@yumasun.com. And thank you!
