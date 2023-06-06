When you think about dominance in sports, what team pops into your head first?
Maybe it’s the 1990s Bulls, the 1970s Steelers, the 2000s Patriots, the 1980s Celtics or Lakers, or some other memorable, dominant force of athletic nature.
In Oklahoma City, you will find the latest dynasty stamping its seal on the sporting history books, as Oklahoma softball seeks its third consecutive national championship.
With their win against Stanford on Monday, the Sooners claimed their 51st straight victory this season, securing their spot in the championship set of Women’s College World Series.
The level of dominance displayed by Oklahoma is unprecedented, as the Sooners have gone 174-8 over the past three seasons. They have a chance to be the first team ever to lead Division I in runs per game, ERA and fielding percentage – a complete package of offense, pitching and defense.
Game 1 against Florida State is Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN.
