You learn something new every day. Case in point, gluten-free haircut. A friend asked about it on social media after seeing it advertised.
Someone joked that it’s a cut done with wheat-free scissors. Another suggested they are haircuts that require little or no fuss.
A hairstylist then said she has clients with celiac disease and she will only use gluten-free products on them. Many shampoos have wheat protein, enough to trigger a reaction, she said.
So I was curious and looked it up. (A curious mind – a blessing or a curse?) For the most part, people claim that it’s only a joke. Even some stylists said it’s a joke.
The website beyondceliac.org explained that gluten-free shampoo and cosmetics do exist, but the gluten in them is not a threat to those with celiac disease – except for those that may be easily ingested, like lipstick or potentially hand lotion. Researchers have found that unless they have a deep and open wound, gluten cannot be absorbed through the skin and for the most part topical use is fine.
So there you have it.