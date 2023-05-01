The people running the Gadsden Elementary School District aren’t doing themselves any favors with their slow response to a 2020 state audit that revealed deficiencies in the district’s financial accounting and in some policies and procedures.
A recent follow-up report from the Auditor General’s Office said the district had yet to fix seven of 13 flaws found in the audit.
The report said, for example, the district still had not put in place measures to segregate payroll responsibilities among its staff and taken other steps to reduce the risk of inappropriate payments to employees.
Also the district was taken to task for not formalizing a policy for routine school bus maintenance and for not tracking bus fuel consumption.
I’m told district officials disagrees with parts of the follow-up. If so, they declined to share their concerns with this newspaper or its Spanish-language edition.
Given that San Luis is politically polarized, the audit could become an issue in the next school board election – unless the district starts talking about what it’s doing to fix the problems.