How did I miss this survey from last year? I usually eat up food news.
Based on the results of Google searches, a company put together a list of the 10 most hated foods in the United States. Here is the list and whether I agree or disagree with the selections:
No. 10: carrots (disagree. I love carrots, especially in carrot cake!); No. 9: pickles (disagree – except for kosher dill or sweet ones. Yuck!; No. 8: turkey bacon (neutral because I’ve never had it; No. 7: well done steak (neutral. This is a case of “live and let live”); No. 6: eggplant (agree. Texture is gross!); No. 5: bologna (agree. Haven’t had it since I was a kid); No. 4: sushi (agree. Once was enough for me); No. 3: beets (neutral. I don’t think I’ve ever had them); No. 2: anchovies (agree. Not even pizza can save them); No. 1: olives (disagree. I love olives, black ones in my sister’s potato salad and green ones in my mom’s tamales!)