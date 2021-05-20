I saw a post on social media recently asking “What pandemic habits will you keep?”
Some responses included curbside shopping, or making coffee at home.
Others were just ready to jump back into the world, and simply responded “none.”
I think my family will continue to focus on making healthy meals at home, with meals from local restaurants as a special delicious treat once in a while.
I don’t plan on giving up my morning walks or routine any time soon, because I’ve found that’s as good for my mental health as it is my physical well-being.
I also hope that some of the curbside shopping options continue. When I’m pressed for time, it’s nice to order stuff in advance and pick it up in an easy swoop.
And, I hope my teen’s love for baking continues, as she has whipped up some tasty concoctions! And that may counteract all our other healthy efforts, but what can I say? I’m a sucker for a yummy brownie!