My teen has less than two years of high school left, which has me thinking about the practical skills she needs to know before we turn her loose on the world. She’s pretty solid on the finances side, although there’s always more to learn there.
But I’m thinking more about the simple stuff. She can make meals, and she knows the value of fruits and veggies.
She knows how to operate the washer and dryer, and she knows how to dust, vacuum and mop. Make the bed? She’s a pro. She can even iron and sew, which is fortunate because I despise both.
But can she safely use a hammer or a drill? Could she change a tire or jump-start the car?
I don’t really know, but I’m adding them to the list of things to learn.
