A recent Reddit thread asked, “What have you stopped buying because it’s just too expensive to justify?”
The answers were quite varied. Among them: fast food (with many complaining that prices have gone up while portions have gotten smaller); beef jerky (which sparked a lively conversation about how to prepare jerky at home}; potato chips; energy drinks; produce (onions, sweet potatoes); protein powder; concert tickets (I know someone who paid $600 for a Madonna ticket – and that was 10 years ago! So I can only imagine what they cost today).