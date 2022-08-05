Readers, if you haven’t already heard of this recent animal cruelty case, prepare to get angry – very angry.

According to various media reports, a Southern California man visiting Las Vegas on July 20 decided to go gambling. But there was a slight problem. He had a 3-month-old Husky puppy with him that couldn’t go inside the casino with him.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you