Readers, if you haven’t already heard of this recent animal cruelty case, prepare to get angry – very angry.
According to various media reports, a Southern California man visiting Las Vegas on July 20 decided to go gambling. But there was a slight problem. He had a 3-month-old Husky puppy with him that couldn’t go inside the casino with him.
So Mr. Genius decides to leave the dog locked in the SUV with no food, water or AC. And to make sure it doesn’t bark or cry and let other people know it’s trapped in the vehicle, the guy tapes the puppy’s mouth shut! And he leaves it there for two hours in 113-degree heat (hotter in the SUV) while he gambles.
Fortunately, someone in the parking garage noticed the suffering dog and notified security, who rescued the puppy via the vehicle’s sun roof.
The 50-year-old man was arrested immediately after he returned from his gambling spree.
Some people should not be allowed to have pets!