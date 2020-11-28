I read an article this week about a woman who, upon moving to Denmark by way of New York City, noticed that the locals “seemed more relaxed, less addicted to their phones, more present with one another” than the world she was used to. “Streets were quieter, shops and restaurants played gentle music on low volume – it’s almost as if people there didn’t need distractions from their reality,” she wrote.
In exploring the habits of the country voted second-happiest in the world, the author discovered a few that might be worth borrowing. Her findings: Danes are avid bicyclists, traveling nearly everywhere on two wheels; Danes opt for home-cooked meals with a table-full of loved ones over dining out and they consume a lot of candy.
Whirlwinds of the holidays have you feeling tense? Go for a bike ride by the river, or chop some field-fresh vegetables for tonight’s dinner. Feeling “hungry, cold or simply bored?” Do as the Danes do and help yourself to some chocolate. I’m happier just thinking about it.