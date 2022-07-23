Just the other day, my dad showed me a sextant that belonged to my grandfather–or nonno, as I knew him. All we have left of him now is a box filled with posters, art and clippings about ships. He was a sailor, and he loved everything maritime.
Seeing all that really gave me pause. When we go, our most cherished possessions say a lot about the people we were. For me, I know I’ll leave behind an interesting collection of DVDs and “Star Trek” paraphernalia. If I’m lucky, I’ll even have a published dissertation about Star Trek serving as the crown jewel of my collection. But of course, if anyone’s going to think this collection to leave behind is interesting, it’s going to be me!