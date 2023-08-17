When we adopted our cats a few years ago, I lobbied for funny cat names.
Me: What about Chairman Meow?
Child: No.
Me: Genghis Khat?
Child: No.
And so it went, until we landed on three names inspired by Star Wars – which were the only three names we could agree on.
But funny cat names hold a special place in my heart.
So I was delighted this week when I saw a cat online named “Willy Chonka.”
A very large, round, fluffy cat, Willy Chonka appears to live up to his name.
And that makes me think there are some cat names you just don’t want.
Lucifurr, for example, is funny, but what if the cat is in fact a little devil, inspired by his own name?
The same goes for Santa Claws. Please keep your claws to yourself, cat! And Catzilla, while funny, also sounds like he could deliver some destruction.
Purrlock Holmes, on the other hand, has potential!
