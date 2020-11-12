The Disney merchan-dising is a bit crazy lately.
I know … Baby Yoda is like the “it” thing, and kids are all over it. I understand the draw.
The Mandalorian is a great program, and the little Yoda-like creature is a fan favorite.
But it is absolutely crazy just how much advertising and merchandise I see for this stuff.
I saw a popup ad this week hawking Baby Yoda tea, which led me to just do a general search for Mandalorian-related merchandise.
The options are limitless. Clothing, jewelry, bags, shoes – even hair scrunchies. Baby Yoda Chia Pet? No problem. Looking for kitchen items? Everything is out there – including waffle irons and slow cookers.
It appeared to be possible to redo one’s entire home with Mandalorian products!
I’m not sure there has ever been a program that I’ve loved enough to devote my entire home to it.
But there must be a market out there, because it seems like every day, I stumble across an ad for yet another Baby Yoda product!