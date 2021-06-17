Cheesy, silly “Dad” jokes always make me happy. They are usually fun for all ages, and hey – who couldn’t use a few extra jokes now and then?
Here are a few I read online recently that made me snicker.
• Which bear is the most condescending? A pan-duh!
• Why did the coach go to the bank? To get his quarterback!
• What kind of cars do eggs drive? Yolkswagens.
• What’s a sea monster’s favorite lunch? Fish and ships.
• What do you call a fake noodle? An impasta.
There are about a million jokes like this online, and there are even books that are dedicated to the topic – but what’s not to love about it? I found these with a few Google searches, but those searches were like going down a rabbit hole. Once I started reading, it was hard to stop!
What’s your favorite silly joke, Yuma? Let me know – send in an email to editor@yumasun.com.