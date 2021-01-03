So I’m curious. What do women called Karen think of their name being used to describe entitled women who misbehave? The term has come to be associated with women whose demands go beyond the normal, according to the internet.
On social media, people use Karen to refer to women who belittle other people, especially minorities. It might involve a woman who demands to speak to a worker’s boss or manager. It’s also associated with racism and often associated with white women who call police on minorities who are doing nothing illegal.
I was curious to see where the term started so I did a little sleuthing. I assumed that it started with a Karen who acted badly, but I couldn’t find a specific event that spurred the term.
Anyway, I feel bad for all those Karens who are good people and in no way embody these misbehaviors.
What about men? Don’t men misbehave and act entitled too? What are they called? Never mind. I don’t want to ruin their name as well. I’m sure parents think twice now before picking Karen as a name for their newborn.