I saw a post for a night yard sale. I had never seen one before. These people might be onto something, especially as the temperatures heat up.
We had a yard sale before moving to our new home. It was at the end of March and a lot of winter visitors were still here. They love yard sales! We sold a lot of stuff. It was a resounding success.
Flash forward a couple of months. We’re now in our new home. We found more stuff that we don’t need or use so we had another yard sale.
Well, there were hardly any takers this time around. I don’t know if it’s the change in location, the lack of winter visitors, or the higher temperatures. Or a combination of some or all.
Although we started earlier, I don’t blame people for not wanting to go out in hotter weather.
So now we have to decide whether to hold another yard sale in the fall, sell the stuff online or just donate it and be done with it. A decision for another time!