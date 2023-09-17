I’m always worried that my mom is going to fall prey to a scammer. Because she’s so polite. Because she doesn’t want to be rude by hanging up. She feels she should give callers a chance before she says no. She’s too nice.

These are normally good qualities to have. But scammers use this to their advantage. They know that seniors are especially susceptible to scams.

