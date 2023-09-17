I’m always worried that my mom is going to fall prey to a scammer. Because she’s so polite. Because she doesn’t want to be rude by hanging up. She feels she should give callers a chance before she says no. She’s too nice.
These are normally good qualities to have. But scammers use this to their advantage. They know that seniors are especially susceptible to scams.
As a matter of fact, a Talker Research survey of 2,000 seniors found that 66% have fallen victim to scams online and 31% on the phone with relation to money (36%), personal information (17%) and health (9%).
And these seniors paid the price by losing an average of $2,700 to scams.
The advice from experts is to exercise caution when offered overly appealing opportunities, promising freebies or unusually low-cost items. Thoroughly scrutinize these opportunities before taking any action.
They also suggest asking what your information will be used for and seek a second opinion from a trusted loved one before handing over any identifying data.