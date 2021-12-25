I used to love Christmas. As a young kid, I’d put up my own little tree in September and annoy my parents with holiday music. Now that I’m older, I find the day difficult to navigate. I’m one of many who can’t find joy in it like before because of trauma. But I like to think many of us find our own way, though. We’re resilient.
This year, I made sure to have a proper birthday with loved friends and I celebrated Yule, or the winter solstice. I decorated a wreath, lit candles, put on an artificial fireplace on the TV, had a special dinner and set my intentions for the coming year as I held a single candle out, surrounded by trees.
The longest night of the year has passed, but metaphorical long nights lay ahead still. So if you’re going through one now, I see you. And I hope you’ll make it to see the sun rise again.