If they could get away with it, most men would not put on pants the entire day and comfortably go about their business wearing nothing but underwear.
I bring this up because one of my young co-workers recently told me about his situation at home. He is in his 20s and lives with his parents, both in their 50s.
He and his dad lounge around the house in their underwear all day, which is not sitting well with mom. She asked them, “How would you like it if I walked around the house in nothing but my bra and panties?”
She has a point. I would be totally cool hanging with my dad and brothers in our underwear. But if my mom and sisters in their undergarments joined us, that would be so awkward!
So, guys, out of respect for the wonderful women in our lives who put up with plenty of our crap as it is, let’s put on some pants!