Some COVID long-haulers are experiencing parosmia, a distorted sense of smell. It might explain why sometimes my food tastes super salty, like someone poured the entire salt shaker onto the food. Yet nobody else eating the same dish seems to think it’s salty.
When I got COVID a year and a half ago, I never lost my sense of smell like so many, but everything tasted super salty. Since then it comes and goes. Some days everything tastes fine, the next day everything’s too salty and then it’s back to normal.
A doctor quoted in a story believes that it’s due to damage from the virus on the olfactory nerve that senses smell, local inflammation and damage from our own immune system combating the virus, or both. Following this damage, this nerve is attempting to regenerate, but the nerves are most likely not connecting to the same place as before, he said.
It took me about a year to feel almost normal again, but some long-haulers suffer much more debilitating symptoms so having distorted taste once in a while is not so bad.